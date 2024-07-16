Celebration of World PR Day: Prof. P L Dharma Honoured as Best PR Person of the Year 2024

Mangaluru: In a simple celebration of World PR Day, the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Mangaluru Chapter honored Mangalore University Vice Chancellor, Prof. P L Dharma, as the Best PR Person of the Year 2024. Prof. Dharma was recognized for his exceptional communication skills, earning him great respect and admiration in the field.

The event was graced by National Joint Secretary Dr. Raghavendra Holla, PRCI Mangaluru Chapter Chairman Canute Pinto, Media Coordinator Varun Prabhu, and Member and Tourism Enthusiast Yathish Baikampady.

This recognition highlights the significant contributions of Prof. Dharma to the field of public relations and his dedication to effective communication within the academic and public spheres. The celebration underscored the importance of skilled communication in today’s world and set a benchmark for PR professionals.