Kalakul Graduation Ceremony held at Kalaangann

Mangaluru: “Utilizing the opportunity in Konkani Theatre and through disciplined practices, you’ve earned this Theatre Diploma. Share the knowledge and experience with others. Artistes shouldn’t be high on ego. That’ll hinder the progress of both the Artiste and the Art. May Konkani Art grow through you”, were the well-wishing words of Thespian Jasmine Vas at the Graduation Ceremony of Kalakul Theatre Repertory, held at Kalaangann, Shaktinagar on 14-07-2024.

Having completed a year’s training at the Repertory, Darvin Alwaris Vamanjoor, Joyson D’Souza Talapady, Varshita Flora Kulshekar, Venisha Saldanha Gurupura, and Vinson Mathias Kirem received the Kalakul Diploma and spoke of their learning experiences.

Venisha Saldanha presented the Annual Report. Kalakul Administrator Arunraj Rodrigues gave a glimpse of the Birth and Growth of Kalakul Theatre Repertory. Started by Mandd Sobhann, Kalakul – the only Theatre Repertory in Konkani, has trained hundreds of Artistes with stipends in the last 14 years. It has staged hundreds of shows of over 58 plays across India and Internationally. Kalakul Alumni are shining in Theatre activities globally. With the help of training received at Kalakul, Many have later joined prominent theatre institutions like NSD, Neenasam, and Rangayana. Starting this August, the Theatre Diploma will be conferred in affiliation with Dr Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University. Fee concession and Hostel Facility will also be provided. Theatre Enthusiasts who have completed 2nd PU are eligible to apply.

At the Ceremony, Trainers and Others who lent their helping hand were honoured. Eric Ozario, Louis J Pinto, and Irine Rebello of Mandd Sobhann were present on stage. Sandeep Mascarenhas Kalakul decorated the stage.

Kalakul Trainees get to learn about the history of World Theatre. They are taught different aspects of theatre like Text Preparation, Reading, Speech Clarity, Costumes, Masks, Make-up, Stage, Settings, Lights, Sound, Direction, etc. Trainees take the lead in putting up classroom productions. This year, 4 Major Productions – Chekov to Champagne, Tevlle Natkule, Satvo Upades, ICU, and 5 Classroom Productions have been produced and staged. This year’s Kalakul was co-sponsored by Nelson Rodricks and Family, Dubai.



