CEN Police Arrest Four for Illegally Selling Narcotics in Karkala

Udupi: On December 28, the Udupi CEN police apprehended four individuals in connection with illegal narcotics sales near Neere, Karkala. The accused have been identified as Premnath alias Prem, Revunath, Shailesh, and Prajwal.

The arrests were made following reliable intelligence reports regarding the sale of banned substances. Upon intercepting the suspects while they were in a car, law enforcement officials discovered a significant cache of narcotics in their possession.

The police seized a variety of items, including 37.27 grams of MDMA, valued at approximately ₹2 lakh, and 1.112 kilograms of ganja, worth around ₹87,500. Five mobile phones, estimated to be worth ₹41,000. A car and a motorcycle and Rs 7,130 in cash, two bags, a knife, and a sickle.

The total estimated value of the confiscated items stands at approximately Rs 7,86,330. According to police reports, Premnath had reportedly acquired the MDMA from a Bengaluru resident identified as Dawood.

A case has been formally registered at the Udupi CEN police station, and a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway. Authorities are committed to addressing the growing issue of drug trafficking in the region and ensuring that those involved are brought to justice.