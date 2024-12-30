CM Mamata Banerjee in Sandeshkhali today

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Monday — a first since the sexual harassment controversy broke out earlier this year.

Several local women had made allegations of sexual harassment and land grabbing by local Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan — who has since been suspended by the party — and his two aides, Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

The Chief Minister on December 26 announced that she would be going there to attend an official programme on December 30 and hand over documents of public services to 100 beneficiaries there.

On Monday, 20,000 individuals will be handed over such papers from different camps established there on that day,” Banerjee said.

Earlier, when the controversy broke out, doubts were raised from different quarters, including the opposition parties in the state, as to why the Chief Minister was avoiding a visit to Sandeshkhali.

Political observers feel that the Chief Minister’s visit to Sandeshkhali now is significant as she is expected to make important announcements there.

On January 5, Sandeshkhali hit the headlines as a group of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and their escorting Central Armed Forces Personnel (CAPF) personnel were attacked after attempting a raid and search operations at the residence of Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the multi-core ration distribution case in West Bengal.

After that, the local people whose land was allegedly grabbed by Shahahjan and his associates and the women, who had become victims of sexual harassment by them, came out on the streets protesting the issue.

The Trinamool then said the allegations of sexual harassment were politically motivated and meant to defame the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP, however, claimed the allegations were an example of the Trinamool misrule and exploitation of women.

In the Lok Sabha election, the Trinamool Congress won the Basirhat seat, within which the Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency is located.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on February 29 after he managed to evade the police for around two months.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari has announced that he would hold a ‘Jana Sanjog Yatra’ in the area a day after the Chief Minister’s visit.