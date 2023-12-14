Centralised Walk-In-Interview at Sahyadri Campus

The Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR), Chennai is implementing the Apprenticeship Training Scheme for Engineering Graduates, Diploma holders in engineering and non-engineering Graduates such as B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com / B.B.A / B.C.A. etc., in Central, State and Private industries/establishments under the Apprentices Act, 1961 (amended in 1973 & 1986) for a period of One year on a Monthly stipendiary basis.

Also, we are glad to mention that, so far this Board could able to place 7194 Graduates in Engineering, 2442 Diploma Holders in Engineering and 678 Non Engineering Graduates like B.A./ B.Sc./ B.Com/ B.B.A./ B.C.A. etc., (Total: 10314) as Apprentices under the Apprentices Act in Various industries / Establishments in the Karnataka State during the year 2022 – 23.

Therefore, the Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is going to conduct the Centralised Apprenticeship Fair, jointly with the Directorate of Technical Education, Bengaluru, Karnataka for Graduates in Engineering, Diploma holders in Engineering and Non-Engineering Graduates such as B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com / B.B.A / B.C.A. etc., at Sahyadri Campus, Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru.

We may request you to kindly inform students who have already passed out Graduates in engineering / Diploma holders in engineering / General Stream Graduates such as B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com / B.B.A / B.C.A. etc. from the last 05 years of passing i.e. 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023 to attend the Centralised Walk-In Interview at Sahyadri Campus, Mangaluru on Thursday 21.12.2023.

Please visit our website: www.boat-srp.com → Home → News & Events and web portal: www.mhrdnats.gov.in → Home page → Announcements for more information or contact us for further queries.

Name of the Officer

Sri. Rahul Asati

Designation



Assistant Director of Training

Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region),



Tel. No.:- 044-22542236 Ext 250

Email:- knofficer@boat-srp.com

Website: www.boat-srp.com