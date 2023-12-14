Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti (NGO) holds Cleanliness Campaign at Beaches of the District

Moodbidri: Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti a samiti represented by the leaders of various communities of coastal districts, which was established 23 years ago for the development of coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada is the only non-governmental organization which is not only extended to abroad but also in the coastal districts and is regularly working for the development of the districts.

On 10th December Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti organized “Samudra Teeradalli Swachata Abhiyan Kaaryakrama” (Cleanliness campaign on the seashore) at Sasihittlu sea beach along with different Local Social Organizations

The Founder of the Samiti Thonse Jayakrishna A Shetty explained the Cleanliness campaign on the Seashores and also highlighted the achievement of the Samiti and the future programme and plan of the committee.

President of the D.K. District Milk Producers’ Union K P Sucharitha Shetty participated in the programme and said that we should protect the land and water of our districts. Employment should be created here. Common people should get basic amenities along with their traditional lifestyle. Along with Protecting the environment, people should uplift their traditional life. Today, the committee has joined hands with like-minded people and started the cleaning work from the seashore itself. In the coming days, cleaning work will be carried out on seashores across the district. Through this, let’s give priority to creating a clean environment, she said.

Vice President of the Samiti K P Jagadish Adhikari said that the cleanliness drive will be done regularly in the coastal area. Keeping the beach clean will attract more foreigners to the tourist spots. This will develop tourist centres. He said that permanent barrier walls should be constructed on the seashore of Sasihitlu.

Arun Prakash Shetty, general secretary of the district committee, said that the protection of the environment work is done by carrying out a cleanliness campaign on the seashore of the district.

President of Sasihitlu Yuvaka Mandal Dilip Karkera said that we should be aware of the land and water of this country along with cleaning the beach. Conservation of the environment should be our priority.

Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat President Poornima, Member Mallika, Moobidiri Javaner Bedra Founder President, Samiti’s New Cleanliness Ambassador Amar Kote, President of Old Students Association Satish Tingalaya, Sasihitlu Yuvati Mandal President Babita Mohan, Secretary Amita Mahesh, Vice-President Sasikala Satish, Navodaya Mahila Mandali Chairperson B. Kotian, Yuvaka Mandal Secretary Yashvit Salian and others participated in the cleaning campaign held on the beach.

Gram Panchayat Haleyangadi, Sasihitlu Old Students Association, Karnataka State Award Winning Sasihitlu Yuvaka, Yuvati Mandala, Navodaya Mahila Mandali Sasihitlu, Nehru Yuva Kendra Mangalore and Youth Empowerment and Sports Department helped in the cleanliness drive.



