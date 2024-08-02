Centralized Walk-in-Interview for Graduates, Engineers and Diploma holders at Sahyadri Campus

Mangaluru: Board of Apprenticeship Training (Southern Region) Chennai and Directorate of Technical Education, Government of Karnataka, Bangalore, jointly with Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management Mangaluru will be organizing a Centralized Walk-in Interview at Sahyadri Campus, Mangaluru on Tuesday 6th August 2024 for Graduates, Engineers and Diploma holders.

Board of Apprenticeship Training (SR) is an autonomous body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development. The erstwhile Ministry of Education, Government of India, initiated a Practical Training Stipendiary Scheme & with the objective of providing practical training to fresh Graduates, Engineers, and Diploma holders.

Also, we are glad to mention that, so far this Board has been able to place 8,670 Graduates in Engineering, 3,124 Diploma Holders in Engineering, and 3,202 Non-Engineering Graduates like B.A./ B.Sc./ B.Com/ B.B.A./ B.C.A. etc., (Total: 14,996) as Apprentices under the Apprentices Act in Various industries / Establishments in the Karnataka State during the year 2023-24.

Centralized Walk-in-Interview

Requirement: Apprentice Trainees

Date: 6th August 2024

Reporting time: 8:30 AM onwards

Venue: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru

Qualification: Graduates in Engineering / Diploma holders in Engineering / General Stream Graduates such as B.A. / B.Sc. / B.Com / B.B.A / B.C.A. etc. from the Last 05 years of passing i.e. 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024

The students are advised to enroll in the NATS Portal (https://nats.education.gov.in ) & bring the enrolment form at the time of the Centralized Walk-In Interview.

Companies participating in Walk-in-Interview: Over 20 Companies are participating.

For more information please visit the website http://boat-srp.com/news-and- events/