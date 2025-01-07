Centre, AAP in Punjab equally responsible for agricultural crisis: Akali Dal

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said the Union government and the AAP government in Punjab were equally responsible for the deepening agricultural crisis in the country, and also appealed to both governments to engage with farmers and do their utmost to save the precious life of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

In a statement here, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said it was shocking that even though the Supreme Court was monitoring the fast unto death of the fasting leader almost on a daily basis, both the Union and the state governments were resorting to the blame game and playing politics.

“Efforts are also on to polarise the entire issue which is condemnable and could be dangerous for a border state like Punjab.” Cheema appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the lead and create an atmosphere which could lead to the end of Dallewal’s fast.

“For this to take place, the Prime Minister should notify the guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) immediately. This is in keeping with the assurance made to the people of the country when the Prime Minister withdrew the three agricultural laws which led to the end of the Kisan Andolan.”

He said besides this, the Centre should also withdraw the draft agriculture policy as farmers felt many clauses contained in the three agricultural laws were being reintroduced in the policy through the backdoor.

“Once this policy is withdrawn, then an open-hearted dialogue can be initiated with all stakeholders to chart out all future policies on agriculture,” he said.

While asserting that these steps would go a long way in removing the aggravating factors which had resulted in the present farmers’ agitation, Cheema condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for failing to shoulder the responsibility to ward off the present crisis.

“Even now, it is not too late. The Chief Minister must approach the Prime Minister immediately and impress upon him to take the necessary steps to save the life of the fasting farmer leader whose health is in an extremely precarious condition,” he added.