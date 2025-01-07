Mangaluru: Strict Enforcement of Tobacco Control Measures

Mangaluru: In a concerted effort to uphold the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) – 2003, the district tobacco control team, in collaboration with Barkur police and Mangaluru City Corporation staff, carried out an operation at the Sai Bin complex in Lalbagh and the Ballalbagh area. During this initiative, fines and warnings were issued to individuals smoking in public places and shop owners in violation of the law.

Under the directive of District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. H.R. Timmayya, the operation led by District Surveillance Officer Dr. Naveen Chandra Kulal resulted in the registration of 92 cases against offenders. The operation team comprised of ASI Sudhakar and health inspectors Deepika, Pundalik Lakati, and Shruti Salian, highlighting a robust approach to enhancing public health and safety.