Centre showing step-motherly attitude towards K’taka: Siddaramaiah



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Central government has been showing a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka in releasing drought relief to the state.

He said this while speaking to the media in Mangaluru airport on Saturday.

Answering a question regarding drought relief from the Centre, he said, a team has come from the Centre to study the drought in the state.

The state has also submitted two appeals.

Out of 236 taluks, 216 have been declared drought prone.

“Around Rs 30,000 worth crops have been damaged in the state. A compensation of around Rs 17,900 crore has been sought from the Centre. But not a single rupee has been released from the Centre till now,” the CM said.

Replying to a question on the information about BJP giving money to the Congress MLAs, the CM said that there is information that the BJP is attempting to destabilise the Congress government.

He said there is information about the BJP offering Rs 50 crore or about the offer of positions. Replying about his secret meeting with Home Minister Parameshwar, the CM said that there was no politics involved except that he had gone to his house for dinner on the invitation of the Home Minister.



