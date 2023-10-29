Four held for murder of mason in UP’s Meerut



Meerut: Four men have been arrested for the murder of a Dalit mason in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, the police said on Sunday.

According to an officer, the victim, Indrashekhar Jatav, was allegedly killed and his body hung from a tree on Friday by one of the arrested men, Vijaypal Singh, and his supporters.

“One master mason, who was making a house, has been murdered by the house owner and three other people over a monetary dispute under the limits of the Parikshitgarh police station. The accused have been arrested and the victim’s family is being provided financial help according to rules,” a statement by the Meerut Police said.

Action is being taken under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, it added.

In a post on X, Dalit activist Chandra Shekhar of Bhim Army has demanded strict action from the state government.

“How fearless are the criminals in Uttar Pradesh, that the criminals themselves are calling the police and saying, “he has been killed and hanged, take away the body.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, this dead body of Indrashekhar Jatav is not hanging, this is the law-and-order situation in the state under your rule, which is hanging. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is holding Dalit conferences in UP, should also tell in its conference that in their government, Dalits are beaten to death, hanged on trees when they ask for their money,” Chandra Shekhar posted on X.