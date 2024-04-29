Centre to deploy CISF at all ED offices amid growing security concerns: Sources



New Delhi: In response to a recent threat assessment report issued by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced plans to deploy Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at all offices of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) across the country, according to sources.

This move comes in light of escalating attacks and threats targeting officials of the federal agency.

According to MHA sources, the initial deployment of paramilitary forces will focus on key cities, including Mumbai, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Ranchi, Raipur and Kochi.

“Discussions are ongoing regarding the extension of CISF cover to ED offices in other states, reflecting a comprehensive approach to enhancing security measures across the board,” said an MHA source.

With ED operating from 21 zonal and 18 sub-zonal offices spanning 40 cities across five regions — west, east, central, south and north — the agency maintains a robust pan-India presence. The headquarters located on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi already benefits from CISF protection.

The urgency for heightened security measures became apparent following an incident on January 5 this year when a mob attacked a team of ED officers from the Kolkata unit in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. Three officers were injured in the attack.

This incident served as a stark reminder of the risks faced by enforcement officials in carrying out their duties.