Centuries-old Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrated in Kashi, lakh of devotees participate

New Delhi: The holy city of Kashi in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a divine confluence of devotion and tradition as the grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath was celebrated with immense fervour on Friday.

This centuries-old tradition continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country who come to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, as they embark on their ceremonial chariot procession through the streets of Varanasi.

The event marks one of the most significant spiritual gatherings in the city, considered to be Kashi’s first ‘Lakkha Mela,’ a fair attended by lakhs of devotees.

The three-day religious celebration holds immense significance in the spiritual calendar of Varanasi. As the beautifully-adorned chariots made their way through the ancient lanes of the city, the atmosphere resonated with chants of “Jai Jagannath”, the beats of drums, conches, and the joyous singing of bhajans by the devotees.

According to Hindu belief, Lord Jagannath enters a period of seclusion and recovery following a ritual bath on Jyeshtha Purnima. The chief priest of the Jagannath Temple in Kashi, Pandit Radheshyam Pandey, explained, “After bathing at Jyeshtha Purnima, Lord Jagannath is believed to fall unwell for 14 days. On Amavasya, after recovering, he embarks on a city tour to bless devotees.”

Adding to this, a devotee shared an insight into the traditional healing rituals observed during this period, saying, “Lord Jagannath is believed to be unwell. For the first two days, a general herbal decoction is given and then for the next 14 days, a special parwal decoction is prepared. After that, he recovers.”

Devotees from far and wide thronged the streets of Varanasi, some offering basil leaves and sweets, especially the local delicacy nankhatai, as offering to the deity. People were seen dancing to devotional music, waving saffron flags, and participating in ‘aartis’ as the divine procession moved through the city.

The Rath Yatra in Kashi is a spiritual spectacle, capturing the deep-rooted faith of millions.