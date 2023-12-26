CFAL Successfully Conducts PRAGATI EXAM with Support from CEO of DK Zilla Panchayat

Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), Bejai, Kapikad Road, Mangaluru Successfully Conducts Pragati Exam with Support from CEO of DK Zilla Panchayat

Mangaluru: During the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, iot was revealed that Empowering Government. & Aided PU College students with Free JEE and NEET Training Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), renowned for its commitment to educational excellence, proudly announces the continuation of its transformative Pragati Program into its second year. This ambitious initiative, designed to support bright students from financially weaker backgrounds, has been successfully conducted across all government and aided PU colleges in Dakshina Kannada, with the commendable approval and support of Dr. Anandh K, IAS, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada.

In its first year, the Pragati Program marked a tremendous achievement by being recognized in the Chief Minister’s book “Best Governance Practice” for the year 2022. Building on this success, CFAL has again embarked on this noble journey, offering 40 deserving students a unique opportunity to receive free, comprehensive coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The process of selection is as follows: A circular was sent by Dr. Anandh K – CEO of Zilla Panchayat, DK and Jayanna – DDPU of DK to all the Government . & Aided PU Colleges of Mangaluru regarding the Pragathi Program.

An entrance exam was conducted for students of 1st PUC in Government PU Colleges & Aided PU Colleges of Mangalore. The entrance exam was based on 10th std. Maths & Science curriculum. Around 100 students were shortlisted & given a 2nd assignment of writing a statement of purpose along with capturing and verifying all the other economic details of the students’ family. Based on this SOP, 40 students were selected for Pragathi Program 2023. The heart of the Pragati Program lies in its mission: to bridge the gap in educational opportunities. By providing free education and study materials, CFAL ensures that financial constraints do not hinder talented students from achieving their dreams.

This year, the selected candidates began their transformative journey in September 2023, embarking on a two-year journey of learning and growth. At the helm of this program is Vijay Moras, the dedicated program coordinator. His vision and guidance have been instrumental in shaping the Pragati Program. “Our goal is not just to educate but to empower. We believe in nurturing the dreams of these young minds and providing them with the tools to excel,” shared Moras.

CFAL’s dedication to this cause is evident in its significant investment; the total cost of the Pragati Program for two years, covering 40 students, amounts to nearly 55 lakhs. This substantial contribution underscores CFAL’s unwavering commitment to educational equity. As the program progresses, CFAL looks forward to witnessing the growth and achievements of these students, who are now on their path to academic success and a brighter future.

Members present during the press meet were Dr. Anandh K, IAS, CEO of Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada; Jayanna – Deputy Director of the Pre-University Board (DDPU) of DK; Vijay Moras- Managing Director/Trustee of CFAL and Programme coordinator; and Gaureesh Raj-Business Lead, CFAL & ELC, Mangaluru

For more information about the Pragati Program and other initiatives by CFAL, please contact 9900520233.

About CFAL:

Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL) is a leading educational institution, committed to fostering academic excellence and innovation. With a focus on empowering students across various strata of society, CFAL is dedicated to shaping the future of education. For more insights into CFAL’s unique educational philosophy, its innovative programs, and the extraordinary achievements of its students,

Visit www.cfalindia.com

Contact: 99005 20233 Centre For Advanced Learning, Bejai – Kapikad Road, Mangaluru