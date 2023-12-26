Starting Today MCC Makes Use of 153 New Vehicles for Garbage Collection in 63 Wards

Starting Today (Tuesday 26 December) Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Makes Use of 153 New Vehicles including 30 tippers,107 jeep tippers, six compactors, and 24 battery-operated tricycles purchased for Rs 27.1 crore in August 2023 to commence the door-to-door waste collection on its own, in 63 Wards



Mangaluru: After nearly four months since their purchase, the new vehicles designated for waste collection and transportation are ready to hit the city roads starting on Tuesday.

(Tuesday 26 December) It may be recalled that the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) had purchased 153 vehicles, including 30 tippers, 107 jeep tippers, six compactors, and 24 battery-operated tricycles for Rs 27.1 crore in August to commence the door-to-door waste collection on its own. However, the vehicles remained idle at various places and have not been used ever since the purchase because of technical reasons.

The MCC council recently approved a Rs 8.2 crore annual action plan to operate and maintain 153 vehicles purchased for collecting and transporting solid waste.

The MCC was not able to launch door-to-door waste collection on its own as the tender processes for the appointment of workers and maintenance of vehicles were not completed. In the meantime, the issue of new vehicles worth Rs 27.1 crore left unused was brought to the notice of the Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil too.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur speaking to reporters said that the tender processes for the appointment of workers and maintenance of vehicles are not yet completed. Hence, the city corporation has decided to commence waste collection and transportation using the new vehicles directly by hiring the workers from Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (AWCL), whose contract has already ended.

“We will hire drivers and other labourers from the AWCL and begin the waste collection using all 153 new vehicles from Tuesday. It may take some more time for the completion of the tender process related to the appointment of workers and maintenance of vehicles. Extended periods of non-use and inadequate maintenance can lead to the deterioration of vehicles. Hence, we will begin the work by making payments for drivers and other labourers through the city corporation. Meanwhile, the city corporation will also bear the cost of fuel and maintenance of vehicles,” the mayor said.

MCC commissioner Anand CL said that in the first phase, 425 civic workers were recruited under the direct payment scheme of the government. “After the completion of all formalities of the vehicles including insurance, it will be used for waste collection from Tuesday,” he added.