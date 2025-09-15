Chain snatchers attack two women in Bengaluru with sword, loot gold jewellery

Bengaluru: A concerning incident of two chain snatchers threatening two women with a sword and attacking one of them for resisting has been reported from the Ishwarinagar locality of Girinagar police station limits in Bengaluru on Monday.

Homemaker Varalaxmi, who has been attacked by robbers, is presently being treated at a hospital.

Police sources stated that Varalaxmi’s two fingers have been severely damaged in the attack.

The development has raised concerns regarding the safety of women in Bengaluru. The incident took place on Saturday and has come to light lately.

According to police, Usha and Varalaxmi, both homemakers, were returning home on foot at about 10.30 pm after attending an orchestra programme organised as part of the Ganesh festival in the area. The chain snatchers followed them on a bike, waylaid them and threatened them with swords to give away their gold jewellery.

The women told police that the robbers pointed swords at their necks and asked them to give up their jewels. Usha gave away her gold chain out of fear and shock. While Varalaxmi resisted the attack, she didn’t give away her gold chain.

As she held the gold chain tightly in her hand. The robber, in a bid to snatch it, attempted to hit her with his sword. Varalaxmi, in a bid to prevent the attack, had tried to hold the sword in her hands. Due to the impact, Varalaxmi’s two fingers were severely damaged. The robber was able to snatch her gold chain and push her to the ground, and escaped.

Police stated that the chain snatchers had robbed a 10-gram gold chain of Usha and Varalaxmi’s gold chain weighing 45 grams.

The chain-snatching incidents were also committed in Girinagar, Indiranagar, Kottanur and Konanakunte localities of Bengaluru between the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police are verifying whether the same persons riding a bike were involved in all these crimes.

The police have got the CCTV footage of the accused moving on a bike, and a special team has been formed to nab them. The police suspect that the chain snatchers observed the two women in the programme and zeroed in on them.



