Chandrababu Naidu for developing Vijayawada, Vizag railway stations as iconic structures

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati railway stations should be developed as iconic railway stations.

He said the proposed Amaravati railway station should also be developed as a special attraction.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of several railway projects in the state with railway officials at a meeting held at the State Secretariat.

The Chief Minister said that Vijayawada railway station redevelopment works should be taken up immediately, and a skywalk should be constructed at Tirupati railway station for the benefit of pilgrims.

The railway officials informed the Chief Minister that the development of 73 railway stations is in progress under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The Chief Minister directed the railway officials to resolve the issues in the Kothavalasa-Kirandole and Kothavalasa-Vizianagaram sections.

He said the South Coastal railway zone works should be sped up. When he asked the officials to complete the Rajahmundry station development works before Godavari pushkarams, the officials said the upgradation works costing Rs 271 crore will be completed, and efforts are on to run 1,012 special trains for Pushkarams.

The Chief Minister asked the railway officials to improve railway connectivity to ports, including Mulapet, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Ramayapatnam. He said the state government is focusing on the development of logistics in a big way, and the railway officials should cooperate in that direction.

He discussed the progress of Nadikudi-Kalahasti, Guntur-Guntakal, Gunadala-Mustabad bypass and Raidurg-Tumukuru railway lines. The Chief Minister discussed with officials various railway project works worth Rs 33,630 crore.

CM Naidu also discussed the Hyderabad-Bangalore elevated corridor via Amaravati. He said a bullet train should be proposed connecting the Amaravati international airport in future.

He also mentioned the progress of the proposed 1,564 km new railway lines in the state. He said the state government is determined to develop the state as a logistics corridor, and the railway connectivity to north-south and west-east should be improved.

The CM accepted the proposal of the railways to allot land for a new railway coaching terminal at Gannavaram. They said that the railway authorities are planning to develop railway coaching terminals at Vijayawada and Guntur, as well.

Minister BC Janardhana Reddy, Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Srivastava and other officials were present.