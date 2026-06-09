Chandrababu Naidu to attend NDA members’ meet in Delhi tomorrow

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will be leaving for the national capital on Wednesday on a two-day visit to attend the meeting of the NDA and the NITI Aayog.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he will depart from Gannavaram Airport at 11.30 a.m. and reach New Delhi to attend the meeting of NDA alliance partners scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Naidu, who is also the national President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will participate in the deliberations at the NDA meeting to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister will attend the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan, scheduled from 9.15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After completion of the meeting, he will depart from New Delhi and arrive in Amaravati around 9 p.m. on the same day.

The NDA meeting is being organised to mark the NDA government’s 12th year. The discussions are likely to focus on the government’s achievements, future policy priorities, and the alliance’s roadmap for the way ahead.

All key NDA constituents and senior leaders of the alliance will participate in the deliberations.

Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan is also likely to attend the meeting.

This will be the first meeting of the NDA after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal and retained power in Assam. The meeting assumes significance in view of the Assembly elections scheduled in several states next year.

The NDA meeting comes close on the heels of the meeting of the INDIA bloc held in the national capital to chart the future course of the coalition.

Leaders of various opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc met on Monday and agreed on a series of measures concerning electoral, educational and economic issues.