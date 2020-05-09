Spread the love



















Chandrababu Naidu urges PM to rope in experts for health assessment of gas victims



Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rope in the national and international experts for health assessment of the people affected by the leakage of styrene gas from LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief wrote a letter to Modi, making various suggestions to address the public concerns raised by gas leakage, which claimed 12 lives and landed over 400 others in hospitals.

He wrote that the long-lasting impact on the health of those undergoing treatment is of serious concern. It is apprehended that the toxins emitted may cause permanent damage to the victims, said Naidu.

He suggested close monitoring of the ambient air quality in and around Visakhapatnam city for understanding present and future impact.

Naidu, who is the leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly, demanded a committee of scientific experts to probe the circumstances that led to the release of toxic vapours/gases.

“The company claims that the gas leaked out was Styrene, however, there were conflicting reports of other toxic gases being in, needs to be investigated to understand the enduring health impacts. ”

Naidu also hailed the Prime Minister for his quick response after the incident saying it abrought us solace and confidence.

“The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has swung into action for neutralizing the toxic effects of the gas and further airlifting para-tertiary butyl catechol (PTBC) from Gujarat has happened in quick succession with your prompt directions. I am so grateful on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh for your empathy and prompt action.”