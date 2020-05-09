Spread the love



















Spike in Covid cases continues in Karnataka, tally 794

Bengaluru: The spike in Covid cases continues in Karnataka with 41 new positive cases, raising the state’s tally to 794, an official said on Saturday.

“As of 5 p.m. Saturday, cumulatively 794 Covid positive cases have been confirmed in the state. These include 30 deaths and 386 discharges,” said a health official.

In the past 24 hours, 10 people got discharged, three in Mandya, two each in Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Kalaburagi and one in Tumkuru.

Of the 377 active cases, 371 are currently isolated at designated hospitals and are stable while six continue to be in the ICU.

In the past two days, Karnataka has recorded 89 Covid cases, with sudden spikes in places such as Davangere, Bhatkal, Belagavi, Bengaluru Urban and others.

From 692 cases on Wednesday, the Covid tally jumped to 794 in three days, recording the highest single-day rise of 48 cases on Friday.

Except for the three cases each from Chitradurga and Tumkuru with travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, all other patients were contacts of earlier cases on Saturday.

On Friday also, three Chitradurga cases with similar travel history surfaced. Friday’s cases were all aged 64 while Saturday’s cases were aged below 35, all men.

Of the 41 new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 12, Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, 8, Davangere, 6, Tumkuru, 4, Bidar, Chitradurga and Bantawal in Dakshina Kannada, 3 each, Chikkaballapura and Vijayapura, 1 each.

Five of Davangere’s six cases were contacts of positive case 651.

Similarly, five of Bengaluru Urban’s 12 cases were contacts of case 419.

With the addition of new cases, total positive cases in Bengaluru Urban have risen to 175, Davangere, 67, Uttara Kannada 31, Dakshina Kannada 25 and Vijayapura, 49.

The number of active cases in these places is as follows: Bengaluru Urban, 82, Davangere, 61, Vijayapura and Uttara Kannada, 21 each and Dakshina Kannada, 15.

The rate of infection in Mysuru has drastically fallen, with only five active cases and 83 discharges out of the total 88 positive cases.

Other places with high active case-load on Saturday include Belagavi, 48, Kalaburagi, 30, and Bagalkote, 32 among others.

A 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy also tested positive among the new cases.

Covid cases continue to rise in Karnataka, tally 789



Bengaluru: The spike in Covid cases continued in Karnataka with 36 new positive cases in the past 19 hours, raising the state’s tally to 789, an official said on Saturday.

“Till date, 789 Covid positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 379 discharges,” said a health official.

Except three cases from Chitradurga with a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, all other cases are contacts of earlier cases.

On Friday also, three Chitradurga cases with a similar travel history surfaced. Friday’s cases were all aged 64 while Saturday’s cases were below 35, all men.

Of the 36 new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 12, Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, 7, Davangere, 6, Bidar, Chitradurga and Bantawal in Dakshina Kannada, 3 each, Tumkuru and Vijayapura, 1 each.

Five of Davangere’s six cases were contacts of positive case 651.

Similarly, five of Bengaluru Urban’s 12 cases were contacts of case 419.

With the addition of the new cases, the total positive cases in Bengaluru have risen to 175, Davangere, 67, Uttara Kannada 31, Dakshina Kannada 25 and Vijayapur, 49.

Among the new cases, 19 are men and 17 women, including 10 below 20.

A 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy also tested positive among the new cases.

The state registered the highest positives on Friday, 48.