Changi Airport sees 13.4 per cent passenger increase in Q2

Singapore: Singapore’s Changi Airport registered 16.5 million passenger movements in the second quarter this year, an increase of 13.4 per cent compared to a year ago, the airport said on Friday.

The airport recorded 89,300 landings and taking-offs from April to June, up 9.7 per cent year-on-year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Changi Airport’s top five passenger markets were Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, and India for the quarter.

China recorded the highest growth among Changi’s top markets with traffic doubling compared to the same period last year, and surpassing pre-COVID numbers, the airport noted.

The airfreight throughput in Changi Airport totalled 486,000 tonnes in the second quarter, up 16 per cent year-on-year.