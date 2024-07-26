FMMC&RC Launches Muller Silvercon 2024

Father Muller Medical College and Research Centre Launch “Muller Silvercon 2024” Focused on Emerging Trends in Medical Education and Research

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College and Father Muller Research Centre hosted the inaugural “Muller Silvercon 2024” conference from July 25 to 27, 2024. The event, themed “Emerging Trends in Medical Education and Research: Empowering Future Doctors,” featured distinguished guests including Fr. Richard A. Coelho Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions, and Dr. T. Lazar Mathew Senior Adviser at MAHE Manipal and former Director of DRDO Establishments.

The conference began with a prayer song by FMMC students and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dr. Ramesh Bhat M., Head of Father Muller Research Center and Organizing Chairman of the event, welcomed the gathering. Dr T Lazar Mathew delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the “Seven Ps” crucial for researchers: starting with a PhD, securing project sanctions, focusing on quality publications, seeking patents, developing prototypes, creating products, and understanding government policies. He inspired attendees to strive for quality over quantity in their research endeavors, aiming for impactful contributions rather than mere academic output.

Fr Richard A Coelho highlighted the significance of the Silver Jubilee of the MBBS and Homeopathy PG programs, the Ruby celebration of the Homeopathy UG program, and the Pearl celebration of the Father Muller College of Physiotherapy. He emphasized the need for error-free medical practice and the importance of hands-on experience through simulation and skill labs.

The event also included the presentation of Dr Sanjeev Rai Annual Research Awards, recognizing Dr Rochelle C. Monteiro for Best Researcher Staff and Nirmanyu for Best Researcher Student.

The conference concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Shivashankara AR, Organizing Secretary of Muller Silvercon 2024, acknowledging the contributions of sponsors including Cipla Immunology, SYSTOPIC, Hegde & Hegde Pharmaceutica LLP, SUN Pharma, Adithya Enterprises, RPG Life Sciences, INTAS, Roshni Lab Chem, Lifeline Surgicare, Mangalore Associates, Deepa Jyothi Enterprises Mangalore, Mangalore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, SDLES, A-1 Medical Supplies, Royal.

Yashaswini & Dr Neetha compered the programme.