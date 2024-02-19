Chanting ‘Jai Ram’, Sri Ram’ etc VHP Staged Protest against FIR Filed on MLAs Kamath & Shetty

Chanting ‘Jai Ram’, Sri Ram’ ‘ Vande Matharam’, MLA’s Vedavyas Kamath & Dr Bharath Shetty Ki Jai’ etc members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Staged Protest against FIR Filed on MLAs Vedavyas Kamath & Dr Bharath Shetty, for their involvement in the St Gerosa School, Mangaluru recently

Mangaluru: It seems like there is no end to this controversial issue regarding the allegations about St Gerosa School, Mangaluru issue, and today, Monday, 19 February 2024 at 11 am, the members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gathered near the Clock Tower/Mini Vidhana Soudha to protest against the FIRs filed by the Mangaluru Police on two MLA’s Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty and couple other saffron organization members, for their involvement in the St Gerosa School, Mangaluru incident.

Earlier during a press meet, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced that they would stage a stir shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in front of all police stations in Mangaluru City police commissionerate limits on Monday, demanding cases registered against Bajrang Dal leader Sharan Pumpwell, MLAs, and leaders of the BJP. “If the case registered against the leaders was not withdrawn within a week, then the party will launch a massive protest across the state,” BJP district president Sathish Kumpala had warned, giving a deadline.

However, when the police commissioner Anupam Agarwal did not permit VHP to stage a protest in front of police stations, they decided to protest near Clock Tower/ Mini Vidhana Soudha on Monday, 19 February 2024 at 11 am. Not many VHP members took part in the protest, who were little over 100. A large number of police were deployed near the Clock Tower, to prevent any untoward incidents from happening. Speaking at the protest, VHP Dakshina Kannada district secretary Shivanand Mendon said, “The police have registered a case against MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Y Bharath Shetty; VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, corporators Sandeep Garodi and Bharath Kumar for seeking action against the teacher, who allegedly insulted Hindu Gods at St Gerosa English Higher Primary School, Mangaluru.

“MLA Vedavyas Kamath visited the school after parents requested him. They shouted ‘Jai Sri Ram’ outside the school campus, and it is not an anti-national activity. The MLA, parents and students demanded action against the teacher, who spoke against Hindu Gods derogatorily and hurt the sentiments of Hindus. However, the police have booked a case against the MLAs and leaders under non-bailable sections of the IPC, for shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’. Sharan Pumpwell and Bharath Shetty were not at the spot near the school, VHP will not tolerate anyone speaking against our Hindu Gods, and Sr Prabha, the teacher responsible for this issue insulted Hinduism, the police also needs to file an FIR against her,” added Mendon.

Mendon further said, “The teacher instead of following the protocol has violated it by going against the subjects which needed to be taught to the students, and not in a negative manner. Lord Ram is worshipped by millions of people in India and abroad, and when the children shouted slogans, MLA Vedavyas Kamath and MLA Bharat Shetty also shouted the slogans “Jai Sri Ram” as Sri Ram is the identity of our country, and for doing that the two MLAs and others were targeted for raising slogans and FIR was registered against MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty, and Sharan Pumpwell which the VHP condemns”.

While concluding Mendon said, “No doubt that CM Siddaramaiah is running an anti-Hindu Congress government and has pressured the district administration to file a non-bailable case against two MLAs and others which the Hindu community will not tolerate. The Congress leaders fully support the School and the teacher, which shows that they too are against Hinduism. We have filed a complaint against the teacher for insulting Hinduism but no case is registered against her. We urge the police to arrest the teacher who insulted and taught cruelty to the children and withdraw the cases against MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Bharat Shetty, Sharan Pumpwell, MCC members Bharat and Sandeep. If the FIR and cases are not withdrawn and Sr Prabha is not arrested, VHP will further take necessary steps to bring justice to this issue”.

Following the speech and protest near the Clock Tower, the protesters marched from Clock Tower towards the Police Commissioner’s Office to submit a memorandum, however, they were not allowed to walk further to Town Hall, and all of them were apprehended and whisked away in 5-6 police vans which were ready for action. Thus, chaotically ended the protest, but with no clashes or any untoward incidents. VHP honchos namely Bhujanga Kulal, H K Purushotham, and Preetham Katipalla, among others, led the protest, joined by others.