Char Dham Yatra: Over 14 lakh visit Kedarnath so far; Badrinath sees 6000 devotees daily amid heavy rainfall

Dehradun: Despite persistent heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, the flow of devotees undertaking the Char Dham Yatra has remained steady, with thousands of pilgrims continuing to visit the sacred shrines every day.

Authorities said the enthusiasm among devotees has remained undeterred even as adverse weather conditions continue to affect several parts of the hill state.

According to officials, more than 6,000 pilgrims are visiting Shri Badrinath Dham every day, while the number of devotees who have offered prayers at Shri Kedarnath Dham has crossed the 14-lakh mark so far during the ongoing pilgrimage season.

Officials have, however, appealed to pilgrims to remain cautious while travelling, as continuous rainfall has resulted in road blockages, slippery trekking routes, landslides and other weather-related challenges in several areas of Uttarakhand.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for various parts of the state, particularly the hilly regions, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pauri Garhwal, etc, warning of heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Authorities said elaborate arrangements made by the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee along with the local administration continue to remain in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage despite the challenging weather.

After offering prayers at Shri Badrinath Dham, one of the devotees shared his experience with IANS, saying, “We had come here to visit Hemkund Sahib. After offering our prayers there, we felt that we should also visit Shri Badrinath Dham. We came here as well, and it has been a wonderful experience. Everything is good. People should come, offer their prayers, and enjoy the place.”

Another pilgrim also appreciated the arrangements made for the Yatra despite the prevailing weather conditions.

“The arrangements are nice. Our pilgrimage was nice as everything went smoothly despite the weather conditions,” the devotee told IANS.

Meanwhile, officials said that more than 14 lakh pilgrims have so far visited Shri Kedarnath Dham, reflecting the continued influx of devotees despite the ongoing monsoon season.

Speaking to IANS, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said, “As of the data available till the evening of the day before yesterday, more than 14 lakh pilgrims have completed the Char Dham pilgrimage. At present, the weather remains a major challenge. During the monsoon, roads are often closed, and there is a risk of landslides. Pilgrims should travel cautiously; they should avoid crossing the rivers and going to the streams and waterfalls as heavy rainfall continues across the state.”

He further said that the high-altitude pilgrimage has also posed health challenges for some devotees.

“Apart from this, there have been some casualties because of health problems, including heart attacks, due to the high altitude. Some pilgrims who were experiencing some kind of health issues were rescued and taken for medical care,” he added.

Earlier, taking note of the prevailing weather conditions, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey had appealed to devotees and tourists to stay updated about weather forecasts throughout their journey and plan their travel accordingly.

He had specifically advised pilgrims to exercise additional caution while planning their itinerary in view of the sensitivity of the weather conditions.

Pandey also urged pilgrims to strictly adhere to the advisories and guidelines issued by the district administration and local authorities during the pilgrimage.

He said instructions had already been issued to all concerned government departments to ensure that adequate preparations and necessary arrangements remain in place for the safety and convenience of devotees undertaking the Char Dham Yatra.