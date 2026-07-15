Rumours of NCP(SP) supporting Delimitation Bill, joining NDA are baseless: Sule denies media reports

Mumbai: NCP(SP) working president and MP, Supriya Sule, on Wednesday categorically dismissed intense media speculation suggesting that the party would support the Central Government’s upcoming Delimitation Bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Terming the rumours entirely baseless, Sule clarified that the party has not received any proposal or “deal” regarding the Bill, adding that they would study the draft and declare their official stance within 24 hours of its tabling.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Sule strongly refuted reports claiming her party was aligning with the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or Mahayuti in Maharashtra.

Speculation had been rife since Wednesday morning, with several media outlets citing Sule to report that the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP was preparing to back the Central Government on the constitutional amendment Bill for constituency delimitation.

Critics and political observers quickly framed this as a potential step by the senior Pawar towards joining the NDA in the state.

Denying these reports, Sule stated, “An article was published this morning in a responsible newspaper, and various media outlets have been running with it. However, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has not made any official statement on the Delimitation Bill. Everything being reported regarding our party’s policy and stance is based on ‘unnamed sources’.

“To prevent any confusion among our party workers and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, I have spoken with Sharad Pawar Saheb, Jayant Patil, state chief Shashikanth Shinde, as well as our MLAs and MPs, before coming here to clarify our position.”

Sule said that she had reached out to Congress state leadership, including Harshwardhan Sapkal and Satej Patil, as well as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut earlier in the day to reassure them.

“We have received no deal or proposal regarding the Delimitation Bill. If and when a draft is officially presented, we will analyse it and announce our position within 24 hours,” she added.

The political grapevine in Maharashtra was also buzzing with rumours that the Sharad Pawar faction might formally join the NDA.

Reports claimed that the party was being offered the key Finance Ministry portfolio in the state, sparking friction as the Ajit Pawar-led faction was reportedly insistent on retaining the post.

Adding fuel to the fire, leaders Jayant Patil, visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Chief Minister’s official residence, ‘Varsha’, on Tuesday night.

Addressing these developments, Sule was unequivocal. “We have received no proposal from the NDA, and we are not going anywhere. We remain firmly where we are, working for the people.”

Sule also cleared the air regarding Sharad Pawar’s recent presence in Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s cabin, which had raised eyebrows.

“Pawar Saheb went and sat there simply because he cannot walk long distances,” she explained and added, “it was very gracious of Dy CM Eknath Shinde to leave his ongoing Cabinet meeting just to welcome Pawar Saheb and present him with a bouquet.”

Sule concluded by advising the media to rely only on official, on-the-record statements rather than speculative “sources.”

“Whatever I state on-camera is the absolute truth and reality. Rumours about who spoke to whom over a cup of tea hold no weight. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is not joining the NDA,” she asserted.