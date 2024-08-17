Charles Saoge Jr extends contract with Arsenal till 2027; loaned to Shrewsbury Town

London: Charles Sagoe Jr has joined League One side Shrewsbury Town on loan for the 2024/25 season, following the signing of a new contract with Arsenal that will keep him at the club till 2027. The 20-year-old joined Arsenal’s academy from Fulham in July 2015 and signed his first professional contract in July 2022.

Charles Jr enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season, with 16 appearances in all competitions for the academy, scoring three goals and assisting 10 times, as well as making his first team debut, when he started in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win away to Brentford back in September 2023.

The versatile forward, who had a short-term loan spell with Swansea City last season, was also named as a substitute in two Premier League wins against Burnley and a UEFA Champions League win against Sevilla in November 2023.

Arsenal will be glad to extend the contract of the young talented forward as the side has been struggling to keep their young academy players at the club.

This news follows after the departure of Chidobi Martin, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Reuell Walters, Tyreece John-Jules, and James Sweet to name a few of the players who were well-regarded within the club hierarchy.

The club is now dwelling at the top of the English footballing pyramid which reduces Arteta’s chances of giving minutes to the youth players leading to their departures.