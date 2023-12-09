Charlie Puth wants to show fans ‘how music is made’ during upcoming performance



Los Angeles: Singer-composer Charlie Puth wants to take his fans behind the magic of creating music. The singer is all set to headline TikTok’s ‘In the Mix event’.

The singer revealed that his headlining performance at the social media network’s inaugural concert is going to emphasise “showing the layers” behind the creation of some of his biggest tracks, reports People magazine.

“I think in a traditional sense, it’s going to be a show of mine,” he said. “So I’m going to play old songs and new songs and maybe some songs that are not released yet to make it fun because why not? But the biggest takeaway I want people to get from watching me up there is the creation of music and how music is made. Kind of like what I do on these short little videos on TikTok.”

As per People, he noted that his goal is “to try and bring” the experience of creating one of his songs “to a live setting.”

He told People: “That’ll be showing the layers of ‘Left and Right,’ my song with Jungkook, showing how it starts with the guitar, and then you layer the bass and then you layer the drums in.”

The ‘See You Again’ singer will be joined by co-headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Renee Rapp, who are all taking the stage for TikTok’s ‘In the Mix’ both in-person in Mesa, Arizona and online on December 10. Speaking about the importance of TikTok to his career, The singer noted that it has allowed him a level of interaction with fans that wouldn’t be possible without the platform.

“Some of the best moments I’ve had interacting with my fans, especially while on TikTok, is I’ve discovered that all of ’em have some sort of innate musical ability that they might not have wanted to broadcast pre-TikTok,” he explained.