Chennai Police intensify hunt near airport for laser light offenders targeting flights

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police have formed special teams to identify and apprehend individuals responsible for flashing laser lights at aircraft approaching the city’s airport — a growing menace that poses serious risks to aviation safety.

According to police data, there have been 25 laser-related incidents reported so far in 2025, with the most recent one occurring on June 10, when a green laser beam was aimed at a passenger flight arriving from Pune. The pilot was briefly blinded during the critical final approach phase.

In 2024, authorities recorded 70 such incidents, while 51 cases were reported in 2023.

This alarming trend has raised concern among aviation and law enforcement authorities alike. Police sources revealed that two earlier incidents involved laser beams aimed at flights arriving from Dubai. In both cases, pilots lodged formal complaints with the airport authorities.

Aviation experts warn that laser beams can severely distract or momentarily impair pilots’ vision during landing, one of the most crucial phases of a flight.

“Pilots depend on complete visual clarity and focus while landing. A sudden flash of laser light can disrupt their orientation and, in some cases, even compromise the safety of passengers and crew,” said a senior official with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Initial investigations indicate that the laser beams originated from residential areas in St. Thomas Mount and Pallavaram, both of which are close to the airport’s approach path.

In response, the airport police have launched special night patrols in these areas. Surveillance and monitoring have been stepped up in neighbourhoods surrounding the airport.

Senior police officials have warned that using laser devices near airport premises is a criminal offence, punishable under Indian aviation safety laws.

“Strict action will be taken against anyone found engaging in such reckless behaviour,” said a top official from the Greater Chennai Police.

Authorities are also urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious use of laser pointers near flight paths. Informants can contact the airport police or dial the emergency helpline to provide leads. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of all passengers and preventing potential tragedies caused by such irresponsible acts.