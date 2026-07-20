Chennamma cremated with full state honours; CM Shivakumar, Union Ministers pay tributes

Hassan: Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, was cremated with full state honours at the foothills of Ranganathaswamy Hill in Mavinakere village of Hassan district on Monday, with senior leaders from both the Centre and Karnataka paying their final respects.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar paid homage to the departed and handed over the Tricolour to Deve Gowda after the state honours ceremony. He later presented the national flag to Union Minister and Chennamma’s son, H.D. Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, attended the funeral as the representative of the Central government, while Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also joined the family in paying tributes to Chennamma.

The final rites were conducted in the presence of family members, political leaders and a large gathering of supporters. Pralhad Joshi and Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered floral tributes to Chennamma’s mortal remains and conveyed condolences on behalf of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deve Gowda was visibly distressed and broke down several times throughout the day. All dignitaries paid their respects and offered their condolences to him. Chief Minister Shivakumar touched Deve Gowda’s feet after handing over the Tricolour to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Pralhad Joshi expressed grief over Chennamma’s demise, saying her passing was not only a personal loss to the Deve Gowda family but also a moment of sorrow for the state. He described her as a woman of simplicity and grace who stood as a pillar of strength throughout Deve Gowda’s long public life.

Joshi said Chennamma embodied maternal affection and unwavering commitment to her family. He noted that she had remained the backbone of the Deve Gowda household and served as an example of an ideal homemaker, inspiring many through her quiet and dignified life.

The Union Minister also offered condolences to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former minister H.D. Revanna and Bengaluru Rural MP Dr C.N. Manjunath. He prayed that the bereaved family would find the strength to bear the loss and that Chennamma’s soul would attain eternal peace.

Chennamma’s funeral drew the presence of several prominent leaders from Karnataka and across the country, reflecting the respect and affection she commanded as the matriarch of one of Karnataka’s most prominent political families.

Chennamma passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday (July 18, 2026).

She had been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday night (July 16) with breathing complications, chest congestion and other age-related complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent national leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Chennamma Deve Gowda.



