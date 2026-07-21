Over 118 police personnel injured in violent Delhi protest clashes

New Delhi: More than 118 police personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Police Forces sustained injuries during “violent protests” in the national capital on Monday.

The injured officers include senior ranks such as Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner, who were deployed on duty at the protest site, the Delhi Police said.

The clashes erupted as thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks. Police had already imposed prohibitory orders and set up barricades to prevent the march from proceeding further.

According to a statement on the X handle of Delhi Police: “During today’s violent protests, more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries.”

The situation turned violent when protesters attempted to break through the barricades. The police bore a significant brunt of the violence, with over 118 personnel reported injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar visited the hospital where the injured officers are being treated. He personally met with the personnel, enquired about their well-being, and motivated them.

In a statement, the Commissioner highlighted the dedication of the force, saying, “Every injury on the uniform bears witness to dedication to duty.”

The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, saw participation from students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the education system. Senior police officials have assured a thorough investigation into the violence.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders remain in place around sensitive areas to prevent any further escalation. The Delhi Police have appealed for calm and urged all parties to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

As political and student groups continue their agitation, the focus remains on ensuring public safety, the police said.