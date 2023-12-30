Cheque bounce case: B’luru court tells Edu Min to pay Rs 6.96 cr fine or go to jail



Bengaluru: Bengaluru Special Courts for People’s Representatives has issued an order convicting Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa in connection with a cheque bounce case from 2011 and imposing a Rs 6.96 crore fine.

The court has said that in case of non-payment of the fine, Minister Madhu Bangarappa will have to undergo six months of simple imprisonment. The order was given on Friday.

Following the development, the BJP has demanded his resignation.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said that the Minister of the Congress government has been declared the offender in the cheque bounce case.

“It’s a black mark on the dignity of the government and the sanctity of education. Bangarappa should tender his resignation, taking moral responsibility. Otherwise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should seek his resignation,” he said.

He said that if the Congress government is arrogant and hesitates in this matter, the education sector of the state will suffer a major dent at the international level.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that who is supposed to bring comprehensive change to the education sector, indulges in cheating and has been declared an offender.

“Where will he take the education department? According to sources, he is not able to read or write Kannada,” he said.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa was supposed to pay the pending amount of Rs 6.96 crore to Rajesh Exports and had issued a cheque which had bounced.

Bangarappa had submitted an undertaking that he would make the payment of Rs 50 lakh by the end of January 2024. However, the court did not oblige as the previous undertaking was dishonoured.

The court had ordered that in the fine amount, Rs 6.96 lakh should be given as compensation to the complainant and Rs 10,000 as a fine amount to the government.

Bangarappa, as the director of Akash Audio-Video Pvt Limited, was the second accused in the cheque bounce case.

Judge Preeth J of the Special court had passed the order. The court had also criticised the attitude of the minister for dragging the case. Bangarappa had approached the High Court to quash the case, but his petition was dismissed.