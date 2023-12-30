Inter faith Christmas Celebration at Thottam

The Annual Parish Youth Day and the Inter-religious (Sarvadharma) Christmas Celebrations were jointly organised by the ICYM, YCS and the Samanvaya Sarvadharma sauharda Samithi, Thottam on Christmas day on Church grounds. The ambience was one of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

The Program took off with a prayer song sung by Leslie and Lavina Arouza couple. It was followed by a short stage program. Mr Ramesh Thingalaya – President , Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Saubhadra Samithi, presided over. The other dignitaries on the dais were Mr Maulana Imranulla Khan Mansoori – Imam of Jamia Masjid, Sayedina Aboobakar Siddique Malpe, Rev Edwyn Joseph -C.S.I. Ebenezer Church, Malpe, Rev.Fr.Denis D’Sa – Parish Priest , St Anne’s Church Thottam , Sr.Shalini – St Anne’s Convent, Thottam , Mrs Vanitha Fernandes , Co Ordinator -20 Commissions , Mr Samuel Fernandes – President ICYM, Mr Vivian Fernandes – President.

Mr Leslie Arouza – Secretary “Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Saubhadra Samithi” welcomed the dignitaries. The dignitaries on the dais cut the Christmas cake together as a family and shared the joy of Christmas with everyone present.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ramesh Thingalaya – President, Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Saubhadra Samithi emphasised the urgent need of ushering of peace, unity and brotherhood in the context of hatred and division. He said that Christmas is a universalfeast that brings together people of all faiths and that’s what is happening herein Thottam today. He said that Lord Jesus was born to make us human and humane lest we become inhuman and insensitive.

Rev Edwin Joseph -C.S.I. Ebenezer Church, Malpe in his message said that Christmas is a feast of God’s Love. Christmas is an expression of God’s love towards us his loving children.

Mr Maulana Imranulla Khan Mansoori – Imam of Jamia Masjid, Sayedina Aboobakar Siddique Malpe in the Christmas context of peace and harmony and recalling the recent gruesome episode of Nejar commended the support and solidarity shown by people of all faiths. It was not religion but humanity that took the better of hatred and violence. He also said that festivals like Christmas, Deepavali, Eid etc should be celebrated in Temple, Masjid or Church premises more often in unison by people of all faiths as the politicians are eagerly waiting to divide us on the basis of religion and language. Our policy should be live and let others live, respect every religion and be firmly rooted in your own religion. Mr Agnel Fernandes – Vice President, Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Saubhadra Samithi proposed the vote of thanks.

The stage program was followed by a cultural program of various genres thatkept the audience entertained. The programs included a classical dance by Ms Shabhari Thingalaya, Christmas Carols, Singing and Dance by ICYM and YCS members, a tableau of unity in diversity/communal harmony by ICYM members, a glimpse of Yakshagana by Mrs Ramya. The NRI and the Parish team stage a short skit on the theme “Sacrifice of a father” This was appreciated by many. The program concluded with a display of musical talents by the ICYM and YCS members. About 500 people attended the program.



