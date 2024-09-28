Chess Inspired National Level Inter-Collegiate Talent Hunt ‘EXPRESSIONS 2024’ Inaugurated at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangalore, today launched its National Level Inter-Collegiate Talent Hunt—EXPRESSIONS 2024—under the theme “SHATRANJ – Conquer the Board, Claim the Title”. The event, held on September 27, 2024, on the college premises, saw participation from 26 teams hailing from various colleges within and outside Karnataka.

Ms. Sarik Ankitha, Dean of Student Progression, welcomed the gathering and set an inspiring tone for the fest. She lauded the collaborative efforts of students and faculty in organizing the event.

Shri Yathish N, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, inaugurated the fest as the chief guest. During his inaugural speech, he shared his thoughts on the importance of strategic thinking, much like in chess, where every move must be calculated. He stressed the value of leadership, decision-making, and perseverance in both life and competition, drawing parallels between the complexities of chess and the real world. His insights left a deep impression on the audience, motivating them to approach the day’s events with enthusiasm and focus.

Prof. Evelyn Benis, Secretary of the Institute of Social Service, presided over the program, delivering her remarks during the presidential address. She emphasized the vital role of extracurricular activities in shaping students’ personalities and enhancing their intellectual growth. By participating in events, students are not only honing their competitive spirit but also building essential life skills such as teamwork, creativity, and resilience. Her speech underscored how such platforms are integral to the overall development of students, encouraging them to take full advantage of these opportunities.

The event’s curtain-raiser was presented by Ms. Navya K, President of the Student Council, who elucidated the rationale behind the “Shatranj” theme. She explained how the strategic nature of chess mirrors the challenges students face in life, aiming to inspire participants to think critically and creatively.

EXPRESSIONS 2024 promises to be a vibrant celebration of talent, strategy, and creativity. The chess-themed fest offers a unique platform for students to showcase their abilities across various competitions, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and personal growth.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms. Afreen Kolachalil, Academic Secretary of the Student Council, expressing gratitude to all contributors and participants for their role in making EXPRESSIONS 2024 a resounding success.

As the day unfolds, participants are set to engage in a series of exciting events, each designed to challenge their intellect and creativity, much like the strategic moves on a chessboard. The organizers hope that this fest will not only unearth hidden talents but also instill valuable life skills in the participants.

Like all memorable events, the intercollegiate fest hosted by the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya – “SHATRANJ” – CONQUER THE BOARD, CLAIM THE TITLE – concluded with a valedictory ceremony that began at 6 pm in the college auditorium.

The event opened with a heartfelt prayer song, followed by a warm welcome address from Ms. Mahed Sadia, the Academic Secretary.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Arjun Kapikad, a popular actor and singer from the Sandalwood film industry, was greeted with enthusiastic cheers and applause. In his address, he reflected on his own college experiences and encouraged students to confidently face the challenges that lie ahead. During his interaction, Mr. Arjun also shared insights about his upcoming film and delighted the audience by closing with a beautiful song.

The Guest of Honour, Mr. Anoop Sagar, a skilled choreographer and dance enthusiast, received a warm reception. He emphasized the value of student involvement in cultural activities and shared how some of his most cherished college memories were shaped by participating in such events.

Several participants took the stage to express their gratitude to the college for hosting them and to congratulate the organizers on a successful event.

Mrs. Cecilia Farida Goveas, Registrar of Examinations, delivered the presidential address, offering three key lessons to all the student participants: think critically, adapt to challenging situations, and be willing to make sacrifices for the greater good. She concluded with a thoughtful quote, “Just as every pawn plays a crucial role in a game of chess, each student has significantly contributed to the success of Shatranj.”

Finally, Teresa Rose, the Cultural Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing her appreciation to everyone who helped make the event a success.

The overall championship trophy was awarded to Nitte Institute of Mass Media and Communications, while Poorna Prajna College secured the runners-up trophy.