Chhattisgarh: Roads built under PM JANMAN Yojana, villagers happy over development

Raipur: The residents of Basin village in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh are happy and excited over the construction of roads, under the PM JANMAN yojana, as this will open new horizons of connectivity and opportunity for them.

The construction of the road has created an atmosphere of happiness among the locals and villagers, as they believe that this development will set the stage for the speedy development of the region. Many of them praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the blueprint for transformative changes in their lives.

Raksa village, popularly dominated by backward communities including Dalits, is hopeful of a dramatic shift and upliftment in their lifestyle and also getting an impetus to their livelihood.

Executive Engineer Abhishek Patkar said that under the PM JANMAN Yojana, roads are being constructed to connect the backward and tribal classes, especially the Kamar tribes in Gariaband, with the mainstream.

“Earlier, due to the presence of a kutcha road in Kamar Basahate, it used to become muddy during the rainy season. The residents faced difficulties in commuting. The road is being constructed here under the Janman Yojana. After the construction of this road, school children, farmers, and businessmen will benefit from it,” he said.

He said that under the PM Janman Yojana, 35 roads of 65 km were approved in batch-1, out of which three have been constructed. This will cost Rs 36 crore, whereas 14 roads have been approved in Batch-2, the agreement for which was done a month ago.

Villager Ram Kumar Nishad said that under the PM Janman Yojana, a road has been constructed in our village. He said that after the construction of this road, they can now easily go to other places, unlike earlier, when they had to face problems due to the absence of a road.

Another villager said that the newly built road will provide great relief to residents.