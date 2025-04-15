Chhattisgarh: Three-year-old ‘sexually assaulted’ by minor neighbour in Raipur

Raipur: In another gruesome and deeply disturbing incident, a three-year-old girl child was allegedly “sexually assaulted” by his thirteen your old neighbour under the civil lines police station area of Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

An official said that the child was later found in critical condition and immediately taken to a hospital by her family members to a hospital.

“The child is three years old, but stable and under treatment. A medical report will confirm if the sexual assault was committed. The girl child was a neighbour of the accused, and their family belonged to the same community, and they were familiar with each other. The child is in hospital and under treatment,” Ajay Kumar, City Superintendent of Police, Civil Lines, Raipur, told IANS.

“The accused – a thirteen-year-old teen is in police custody,” the officer said.

According to reports, the girl child and the boy used to play with each other as their families are neighbours. She was sleeping with her mother on Monday, and the boy called her to play.

Later, she was discovered crying, and her clothes were stained.

Reports indicate that the assault happened while the girl stepped out of her house, and the accused was caught by locals and handed over to the police. The incident has sparked outrage.

Recently, during the auspicious occasion of Navratri, a six-year-old was also sexually assaulted and murdered allegedly by her own uncle (father’s sibling) while the victim went to join ‘Kanya Bhoj’ – a ceremonial feast with other children.

The accused not only sexually assaulted her but also allegedly electrocuted the child to murder her.

Later, he dumped her lifeless body in a neighbour’s car to shift the suspicion on the neighbour. The incident triggered a state-wide protest against the law and order situation in the state.

Also, the parents of the victim were not ready to accept the police’s story that the victim’s uncle had committed the crime.

According to the NCRB data, incidents of sexual violence against minors remain alarmingly frequent in Chhattisgarh, with many cases involving perpetrators who are relatives or acquaintances.