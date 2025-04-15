Lightning strike in Bihar’s Arwal claims three lives of a family

Patna: In a tragic incident caused by extreme weather, three members of a family lost their lives due to a lightning strike on Monday at Shadipur village in Bihar’s Arwal district.

The victims — Awadhesh Yadav (48), his wife Radhika Devi (45), and daughter Rinku Kumari (18) — were struck while seeking shelter from a heavy hailstorm, lightning, and rain after returning from their agricultural field.

According to eyewitnesses, the family had ventured into the field to collect harvested wheat just as the weather turned violent. Caught in the rain, they took shelter under a stack of straw, not knowing it would become a deadly trap.

Moments later, a bolt of lightning struck, igniting the straw stack, and the family was engulfed in flames. Their painful screams echoed through the village, sparking immediate chaos and mourning.

“It happened so suddenly. They were just trying to protect the wheat and the next moment they were burning. The whole village is in shock. They lost their lives on the spot,” said a local resident.

Local villagers rushed to help and informed authorities. Police from Vanshi station and personnel from the fire department reached the spot swiftly. They have recovered the dead bodies and sent them for post-mortem, and an official investigation is underway.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with grieving relatives and villagers demanding better awareness and preventive measures during lightning-prone weather.

The incident occurred amid a wave of unseasonal hailstorms and heavy rains sweeping across Bihar.

Districts including Nawada, Jamui, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Gaya and Arwal have reported massive crop damage, especially to wheat, moong, vegetables, and mangoes.

Meteorological officials have issued warnings about continuing adverse weather, advising people to stay indoors, avoid open fields, and never shelter under trees or haystacks during lightning.

“This was a preventable tragedy. We urge all farmers to follow lightning safety guidelines. Do not take shelter under trees or straw piles,” said Roshan Kumar, a senior Meteorologist.

With crops flattened and lives at risk, farmers and villagers are now seeking immediate relief and compensation from the state government. District administrations have begun crop damage assessments.