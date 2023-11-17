Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath stopped from entering polling booth



Bhopal: Congress MP Nakul Nath, who is the son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was stopped from entering a polling booth during voting in his home district of Chhindwara on Friday.

A video of the verbal exchange between BJP workers and Congress supporters accompanied by Nakul Nath also surfaced on social media, wherein some people were seen objecting to his entry into the polling booth.

“Today morning, I went to the polling centres to take stock of the situation. I received a call from my party workers, who informed me that a BJP councillor was misbehaving with women voters at Ward No. 25. They are claiming that I was trying to barge into the polling centre, but I wasn’t doing any such thing,” Nakul Nath said.

Notably, Kamal Nath is contesting the election from Chhindwara seat and election management has been done by his son Nakul Nath. After casting his vote early in the morning, Congress state president Kamal Nath arrived in Bhopal.

Kamal Nath, while talking to reporters at the Congress headquarters in Bhopal on Friday said he was positive that the grand old party would wrest the state from the BJP and alleged that the BJP misused power during the election.

“The BJP has police, money, and the administration at its disposal for a few more hours. Yesterday, I received several phone calls and also a video clip that shows liquor and money being distributed to lure voters,” he added.

Voting for the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 a.m. on Friday. The voters can cast their ballots until 6 p.m., except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara Assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 p.m.

The BJP is seeking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years and the Congress is keen to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government.