Nejar Brutal murder: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar meets deceased Fly, Assures Quick Justice

Udupi: The District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on November 17 visited the house where the Brutal murder case took place in Nejar and consoled the family members.

The minister met the deceased Hasina’s husband Noor Mohammad and her son Asad and other family members and consoled them.

Later, speaking to media persons Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said that there was a shocking incident in Udupi last Sunday. The accused brutally killed four members of the family and committed a cruel act. Today, I visited the victims’ house and consoled the family. The police department has done a good job by quickly arresting the accused. We will try to get justice for the aggrieved family as soon as possible, she said.

Udupi is a peace-loving district, and this type of incident should not happen in such a district. We will take precautionary measures and maintain law and order so that such incidents do not happen in future. The accused behaved like a psycho. He is already married. It is impossible to imagine what his mental status could be as he committed the crime in 20 minutes, she said.

“The family members have demanded a fast-track court probe. There was a delay in coming to Udupi because I was in Belgaum and was in touch with the family and the police department,” said Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Former MLA Gopal Pujari leaders Prasad Raj Kanchan, Dinesh Hegde, Ramesh Kanchan, Prakyat Shetty, MA Gafoor, Sarla Kanchan, Dr Sunita Shetty, District Collector Dr Vidyakumari, GPAM CEO Prasanna H, Superintendent of Police Dr K Arun and others were present.

Related News