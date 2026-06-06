Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to Grace Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti’s Silver Jubilee as Chief Guest

Bengaluru: The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, D.K. Shivakumar, has formally accepted an invitation to serve as the Chief Guest for the upcoming Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti (NGO). The prestigious event, commemorating 25 years of dedicated service by the organization, is scheduled to take place in August 2026.

A delegation from the Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti, led by its esteemed Founder, Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, and State Coordinator, K.P. Jagadish Adhikari, met with Chief Minister Shivakumar at his office in Bengaluru on the evening of June 4, 2026. The purpose of the meeting was to formally extend the invitation and request his esteemed presence at the celebratory occasion.

Chief Minister Shivakumar extended a warm welcome to the delegation and, with a gracious smile, promptly accepted the invitation. He expressed profound appreciation for the exemplary and selfless service rendered by the Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti over the past quarter-century. The Chief Minister lauded the organization’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection, crucial infrastructure development, and the overall welfare of the public within the undivided Dakshina Kannada region, encompassing both Udupi and Mangaluru districts.

Expressing his genuine delight, Chief Minister Shivakumar conveyed his familiarity with the Samiti’s significant contributions, stating that it would be his distinct pleasure to participate in the Silver Jubilee celebrations. His words of acknowledgment underscored the widespread recognition of the NGO’s impactful work.

In response to the Chief Minister’s commendation, Thonse Jayakrishna A. Shetty, the founder of the committee, conveyed his heartfelt gratitude with a gesture of folded hands. A poignant moment, captured by a present photographer, depicted Chief Minister Shivakumar warmly receiving Mr. Shetty’s request, offering a congratulatory pat on the founder’s back, and extending numerous kind and encouraging words to the committee.

For a quarter of a century, the Jayashreekrishna Parisara Premi Samiti has tirelessly, honestly, and selflessly dedicated itself to the comprehensive development of the region. The Samiti has been an active proponent and advocate for a multitude of landmark developmental initiatives. These have included vital environmental protection measures, initiatives for industrial growth, the crucial extension of the runway, the implementation of night landing facilities at Mangaluru Airport, and the successful execution of the Nandikoor Thermal Power Project, which incorporated advanced environmental safeguards. Furthermore, the Samiti played a pivotal role in the revival of the Mangaluru–Bengaluru Railway Line through its conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge, the significant widening and upgrading of the National Highway corridor stretching from Mangaluru to Baindoor, and the introduction of the Garib Rath train service connecting Mumbai and Mangaluru, among a myriad of other public-interest endeavors.

The Samiti has consistently acknowledged the invaluable support extended over the years by various public representatives, ministers, government officials, and prominent social leaders, all of whom have contributed significantly to these collective developmental efforts.

The forthcoming Silver Jubilee Celebration in August 2026 will serve as a momentous occasion to commemorate the organization’s 25 years of steadfast dedication to societal betterment, environmental conservation, and the holistic development of the region.