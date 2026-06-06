New Konkani Liturgical Hymns Album ‘Kalza Bhokti’ and ‘Argam Stuti’ Launched to Benefit Silver Jubilee Housing Project

Mangaluru: On the solemn occasion of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi), a significant new two-in-one Konkani liturgical hymns album, “Kalza Bhokti” and “Argam Stuti,” was officially released today. The album, a collaborative effort by the esteemed Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza and Rev. Fr. Maxim D’Souza, aims to enrich the spiritual lives of the faithful while simultaneously supporting a vital social cause: the Silver Jubilee Housing Project. The release ceremony took place during a Eucharistic Celebration led by Rev. Fr. Maxim D’Souza.

The newly unveiled collection is presented on a 16 GB pen drive, offering a comprehensive compilation of sacred music. This includes the complete “Kalza Bhokti” album, featuring 14 liturgical hymns and 5 devotional songs, alongside a selection of hymns and songs from the priests’ 18 previously released albums. This extensive repository of Konkani liturgical and devotional music is designed to foster deeper engagement in worship and personal prayer.

Beyond its spiritual contributions, this initiative carries a profound social objective. All proceeds generated from the sale of these pen drives will be directed towards funding the fifth house under the Silver Jubilee Housing Project, spearheaded by Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza. This commendable charitable endeavor has already successfully provided housing for four economically disadvantaged families who previously resided in rented accommodations within Alangar, Fr. Walter’s former parish. These families, who faced significant financial hardship, have now been granted the dignity and stability of homeownership through this project.

The construction of the four houses represented a substantial investment, totaling approximately Rs 50 lakh. This significant undertaking was made possible through the personal savings of both Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza and Rev. Fr. Maxim D’Souza, augmented by the generous contributions of their family members, friends, and a wide network of benevolent well-wishers. Their collective commitment underscores a profound dedication to social justice and community upliftment.

The 16 GB pen drive is available for purchase for Rs 600. This offers not only a rich and diverse collection of liturgical and devotional music but also an opportunity for individuals to contribute directly to a meaningful humanitarian cause. The album encapsulates the musical ministry of both priests, spanning many years and reflecting their profound impact on Konkani sacred music.

Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza and Rev. Fr. Maxim D’Souza have extended a fervent appeal to the faithful, music enthusiasts, and all individuals of goodwill to support this humanitarian initiative. They encourage the purchase of the pen drives and generous contributions towards the ongoing housing project. The priests emphasized that such support will serve a dual purpose: it will provide essential shelter to deserving families and actively promote sacred music and the enduring values of Christianity through song.

The release of “Kalza Bhokti” stands as a testament to the harmonious integration of faith, artistic expression, and unwavering social commitment. It powerfully reflects the deep-seated dedication of Rev. Fr. Walter D’Souza and Rev. Fr. Maxim D’Souza to both the spiritual enrichment of their community and the alleviation of social inequalities through tangible acts of charity and service.