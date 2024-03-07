Child Care Super Specialist Anjali Raj Chosen CIL Woman of Substance 2024

Mangalore: Child care specialist and Consultant Neonatologist from Bangalore, Dr Anjali S Raj has been chosen as the “CIL Woman of Substance” for 2024 by the city-based NGO Centre for Integrated Learning. The recognition was announced on the eve of International Women’s Day by CIL Executive Director, Sachitha Nandagopal.

Dr Anjali S Raj is presently the Consultant Superspecialist in Neonatology at Bangalore Baptist Hospital. She has been chosen for the honour of the “Woman of Substance” Award for her academic accomplishments in her pursuit of super specialization in the field of child care and for being an inspiration to young lady professionals in pursuit of excellence by balancing family and work. The recognition is in line of this year’s International Women’s Day theme of “Inspire Inclusion”.

Anjali, a mother of two tiny tots Medha and Adhya, recently topped the university with gold medal in DM Neonatology from St John’s Hospital and Research Centre, Bangalore. Her academic excellence in medical education dates back to her college – Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bellary where she completed her MBBS. She was gold medalist and Gujarat University topper in her MD (Paediatrics) from B J Medical College, Ahmedabad in 2014. The gold medal streak continued the following year when she completed her IAP Fellowship in Neonatology from Bai Jerbai Wadia Maternity and Children Hospital, Mumbai, completing her DNB(Paediatrics).

Her envious academic pursuit is seen in her numerous presentations at national and international seminars, research publications and the like.

As wife of Associate Professor in Critical Care Dr Natesh Prabhu who is serving in St John’s Hospital, she doubles up into different roles, all with absolute perfection.

An alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya Kudhremukh, she is the daughter of Mr Sundar Raj a retired employee of Kudhremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) and Rajalakshmi S Raj. Her equally talented younger sister Akshatha R Raj is serving as Assistant Engineer at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The recognition as “Woman of Substance” to Anjali is from the viewpoint of achieving excellence along with taking her family along, remarked Sachitha Nandagopal as she announced the honour. She surely is a woman of substance who inspire lady professionals in the making, Sachitha added.

The “Woman of Substance” Award was instituted by CIL in 2023 and was conferred on dynamic sisters Lt Com Disha Amrith who led the Indian Navy contingent at the Republic Day Parade and Jyothsna Amrith who bagged European Young Engineer Award for her role in the Norwegian Railways.