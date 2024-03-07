Throwball Premier League 2024 Auction Makes History with Record-Breaking Bids

UAE: Let it be the vibrant ambience at Titli, Majestic Hotel in Bur Dubai or the thrill created by the auctioneer (Lynel Monterio and Doreen Alvares) on each auction or the live telecast viewed by thousands of people, this game in UAE has reached different heights and given new platform for all Throwball players in UAE.

The Dynamic Team of UAE throwball group had presented the season 3 Auction in style on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The Throwball Premier League 2024 Auction witnessed ground-breaking bids and historical moments, as players were picked by six team owners in a thrilling day of auctions. A total of 157 players were auctioned, including 75 men and 82 women, in addition to the assigned Icon players for each team.

Roydon Pereira created history by becoming the first player ever to attract a bid of 42,000 points, marking the highest-ever price for a TPL player. ACME Power House made the monumental bid, securing Pereira’s talent for their team. Other top buys included Alan Mendonca (39,000 pts), Ison Monteiro (35,000 pts), Pramith Veigas (25,000 pts), Wilson Gonsalves (24,000 pts), and Joyson D’Souza (24,000 pts).

In the women’s category, Shubha Kalkura emerged as the highest-paid player with a bid of 34,000 points, followed by Asiya Sharief (33,000 pts), Shwetha Kotian (31,000 pts), Divya Joseph (31,000 pts), Neha Naveen (30,000 pts), and Solita Mendonca (27,000 pts).

The auction also welcomed two new franchises: SP Dynamites co-owned by Mr. Saurabh Poddar and Mr. Len Fernandes, and managed by Mr. Melwyn D’souza, and Twigs Super Strikers owned by Mr. Ravin Rodrigues and managed by Mr. Nelson Pinto. They joined the existing four franchises ACME Power House owned by Mr. Harish Sherigar & managed by Mr. Daniel Pinto, Bright Winders owned by Mr. Sebastian Pais & managed by Mr. Noel Fernandes, Concept Warriors owned by Mr. Pradeep Shetty & managed by Mr. Uday Shetty & Ivory Tuskers owned by Mr. Michael D’souza & managed by Mr. Vivek Serrao.

The Throwball Premier League 2024 Season 3 trophy was revealed by Mr. Sarvotham Shetty along with the Owners, Managers and the TPL Committee.

Stay tuned for more updates and take a look at all the squads right here for the complete round-up of all the action at the TPL 2024.

The final show-down and the fiery competition of the Throwball Premiere League 2024 Season 3 will take place on April 28, 2024, at the Al Itihaad School, Dubai.