Chirag Paswan meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna



Patna: Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPR) National President, Chirag Paswan, met the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s residence in Patna on Thursday evening.

This was the first meeting between Chirag Paswan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, State Agriculture Minister Mangal Pandey and JD (U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha were also present.

Following the meeting, a photo was released from the Chief Minister’s residence where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar put his hand on the shoulders of Chirag Paswan.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rashtriya Lok Morcha National President Upendra Kushwaha met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

“We will win all 40 seats of Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. In 2019, three political parties contested under NDA in Bihar and won 39 seats. This time, two more political parties have joined the NDA. I firmly believe that we will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar,” Paswan said while interacting with mediapersons outside the Chief Minister’s residence in Patna.

Earlier on several occasions, Chirag Paswan had criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on various issues, including law and order, Liquor Prohibition Act, corruption etc.