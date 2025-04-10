Chrism Mass 2025: Priests Renew Promises, Sacred Oils Blessed in Mangalore

MANGALURU, April 10: In a deeply spiritual and solemn gathering, the Diocese of Mangalore witnessed one of its most significant annual liturgical events – the Chrism Mass – on the evening of Thursday, April 10, 2025, at Rosario Cathedral, Mangalore. The celebration was presided over by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, in the presence of hundreds of faithful, diocesan clergy, religious sisters, and lay representatives from across the diocese.

Described as the largest pre-Holy Week clergy and faithful assembly in the diocese, the Chrism Mass served as a powerful symbol of unity within the local Church. In his opening remarks, Bishop Saldanha said, “The true picture of the Universal Church, particularly the local church, is very evident here today, as the bishop with his priests—the co-workers—and the entire congregation, including religious sisters and lay faithful, have come together in unity to celebrate the Mass of Chrism.”

A Day of Prayerful Preparation

Earlier in the day, diocesan clergy gathered for a pastoral consultation, followed by a time of spiritual recollection, sacramental confession, and Eucharistic adoration. These moments of preparation underscored the sanctity of the Chrism Mass and the spiritual depth of the priesthood.

Rev. Fr Dominic Vas, OCD, Parish Priest of Infant Mary Church, Bajjodi, preached a reflective spiritual discourse focusing on synodality in the life and ministry of priests.

Bishop’s Homily: A Deep Reflection on the Priesthood

In his homily, Bishop Saldanha offered a profound meditation on the priesthood, saying, “The priest is the guardian of the Chrism oils, the face of God and bearer of His word. His hands are anointed for healing and the administration of sacraments. The priesthood is the heart of Jesus’ love—a pure heart, without malice.”

He also reminded the faithful of their own baptismal calling: “Every Christian is anointed with the Holy Spirit from birth to death. The indelible mark imprinted on us through Baptism, Confirmation, and Holy Orders gives us a greater share in Christ’s priesthood. This sacramental character is the mark of the Lord’s faithfulness, and it calls us to remain faithful to Him.”

The bishop concluded his homily with a heartfelt appeal to the clergy: “Live the mystery of priesthood with dignity.”

Renewal of Priestly Promises and Blessing of Oils

Following the homily, Bishop Saldanha led the diocesan priests in the renewal of their priestly promises. As the congregation looked on in reverence, the bishop asked the priests to reaffirm the vows they had made at their ordination—to serve in union with Christ through the celebration of the liturgy, proclamation of the Word, and acts of charity and sacrifice. He also invited the faithful to pray for their priests and for him as their shepherd.

Deacons then presented the sacred oils to the bishop for blessing. The bishop blessed the Oil of the Sick, to be used in the sacrament of Anointing; the Oil of Catechumens, used in the initiation of new believers; and consecrated the Sacred Chrism, a fragrant blend of olive oil and balsam, used in baptisms, confirmations, priestly and episcopal ordinations, and the dedication of churches and altars.

The Chrism Mass once again reaffirmed the unity of the Diocese of Mangalore in faith and mission, as priests and faithful journeyed together into the sacred days of the Paschal Triduum.