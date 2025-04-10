Man Arrested in Kundapur for Alleged Immoral Policing and Harassment of Minors

Kundapur: Kundapur police have apprehended a man identified as Mahesh in connection with an incident involving the alleged harassment and intimidation of underage girls travelling on a public bus. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the mother of a minor girl who was reportedly subjected to verbal abuse and threats on the evening of April 8.

According to police reports, the victim, along with her friends, was travelling from Udupi to Kundapur when Mahesh allegedly singled her out, calling her name and questioning her about her companions. The complaint further alleges that Mahesh made vulgar remarks, inquiring if the girls required a “Hindu boy” to associate with, and physically assaulted one of the male companions. When local citizens intervened, Mahesh purportedly continued to insult the girl in public, making threatening statements.

Following the lodging of the complaint at the Kundapur police station, a case was registered against Mahesh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 (JJ Act). He was apprehended on April 10th and subsequently presented before the court.

The arrest has sparked local reactions, with a demonstration held in front of the Kundapur police station. The protest was reportedly led by Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole, expressing dissent over Mahesh’s detention. Further details regarding the demonstration’s demands and potential ramifications are currently being investigated by authorities. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.