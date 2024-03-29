Christian Faithful Flock For Good Friday Liturgy Across Mangalore Diocese

Mangaluru: The Christian Fraternity observed Good Friday with great faith and devotion in all Parishes in the Diocese on March 29.

On Good Friday, the services in all the churches had the Gospel reading of St John, which was read in a singing intonation and consisted of the first part of the liturgical service.

At Rosario Cathedral the Parish Priest Alfred Pinto led the congregation in prayerful worship. The sufferings of Christ were recited by Fr Vinod Lobo along with other priests.

The second part was the unveiling and veneration of the Cross and Fr Santhosh D’Souza unveiled the Cross step-by-step.

Assistant parish priest of Rosario Cathedral Vinod Lobo in his Homily said, “Cross is our life and way of the Cross is our life’s journey. Cross is the identity of Christians. In the olden days, Cross was considered as shame and those who committed terrible crimes were given the death sentence. But Jesus died on the cross to save us from sin. Since then the Cross has become our life. If we do not understand the true meaning of the Cross and the last words Jesus uttered while dying on the cross, it cannot be Good Friday. Let us follow the Cross and live for others.”

At Holy Cross Church Corderl, after the Good Friday services, the body of Jesus Christ was lowered from the cross and later taken in a procession.