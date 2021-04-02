Spread the love



















Good Friday observed with Prayers and Fasting in Udupi District

Udupi: With fasting and daylong prayer services in churches on April 2, the district observed Good Friday, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Among the key religious ceremonies listed for the day in churches was the ‘Way of the Cross’. The 14 stations on Christ’s Journey to Mount Calvary from Roman governor Pilate’s palace re-enacted with the worshipers moving to each station singing hymns as the story of the betrayal, arrest, trial and crucifixion of Christ is narrated by the priest.

Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, took part in the religious ceremony at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur along with Fr Valerian Mendonca, Rector of the cathedral, Fr Canute assistant Parish Priest and Fr Brain of Pilar Fathers.

The solemn church liturgy on Good Friday included the dramatized reading of the ‘Passion of the Cross’ from the Gospel of St John, followed by the veneration of the Cross and finally the distribution of communion.

With the completion of Good Friday, Christians prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.