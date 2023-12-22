‘Christmas Carnival’ Extravaganza at Fiza by Nexus Mall in Mangaluru



Mangaluru: Get ready to immerse in the festive spirit as ETC presents the ‘Christmas Carnival’ at Fiza by Nexus Mall in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru. This four-day celebration, running from December 22nd to December 25th, promises a magical experience for visitors of all ages. Held at Level 3, near the food court area, Fiza by Nexus Mall will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland, featuring a myriad of activities and attractions. The Christmas Carnival is not just an event; it’s a celebration of community, joy, and the spirit of Christmas.

Step into a world of giving with NGO counters that showcase the incredible work being done in and around Mangaluru. This is an opportunity for visitors to connect with local non-profits and contribute to meaningful causes during this season of giving.

For those seeking entertainment, the Christmas Carnival has it all. Engage in friendly competition with a variety of games, enjoy insightful and entertaining talk shows, and groove to the rhythm of live music performances. The artistic souls will find solace in the art displays that capture the essence of Christmas.

Ladies, rejoice! Explore the specially curated ladies market, offering a delightful shopping experience with a festive flair of handmade and handcrafted products. Discover unique products and enjoy the spirit of camaraderie in this festive shopping haven.

Of course, no Christmas Carnival is complete without a visit from the man in red himself. Santa Claus will be present throughout the event, spreading cheer and taking photos with the young as well as the young at heart.

“We are thrilled to bring the Christmas Carnival to Mangaluru. It’s not just an event; it’s a celebration of the warmth and joy that the holiday season brings. We invite everyone to join us for four days of festive fun, community engagement, and giving back,” said Lakshmi Shenoy, a partner at ETC during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club.

For the adventurous and competitive kind, our in-house entertainment master RJ Sudeep has you covered. A lot of lip-smacking food challenges including Biriyani Eating and Icecream Eating, are lined up where exciting there vouchers to be won. Spot games from time to time, throughout the course of the day, where one can win attractive vouchers as well.

With an array of prizes at the Housie Housie Lotto challenge, hosted by RJ Sudeep every day at 4pm. Cash prizes and ice cream vouchers up for the grabs!

While spot registrations are available, it’s best to register online for these competitions to get the early bird pricing advantage, and confirm spots without the last-minute rush.

The Fiza Mall by Nexus in Mangaluru has transformed into a breathtaking wonderland during Christmas, with enchanting decorations that captivate every passerby. An illuminated ambience with a warm, inviting glow & spectacular displays of ornaments, shimmering tinsel, and larger-than-life decorations create a magical spectacle that truly embodies the spirit of the season. The captivating Christmas decor at Fiza Mall is a sight to behold, drawing visitors into a world of festive joy and wonder.

Don’t miss out on the Christmas Carnival at Fiza by Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru. The festivities run from 10 AM to 10 PM daily. Come one, come all, and let’s make this Christmas unforgettable!

For further details contact:

Laxmi Shenoy 9986967371

Nitya 99804 06506

Deepali 99645 85500