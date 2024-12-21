Christmas is a celebration of sharing – Fr Denis D’sa

Udupi: Christmas, a season synonymous with joy and generosity, was the focal point of a recent celebration organized by the Samanvaya Sarvadharma Samiti at the CSI Church in Malpe. Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, the parish priest of St. Anne’s Church in Thottam, delivered a heartfelt message underscoring the essence of the holiday as a time for sharing love, kindness, and compassion.

Addressing attendees on Friday, Fr. D’Sa articulated that Christmas transcends religious boundaries, inviting everyone to partake in the spirit of giving. He cited the biblical principle, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” reinforcing the idea that respect and honor for all religions are paramount in fostering a harmonious society.

Ramesh Tingalaya, president of the Samanvaya Sarvadharma Samiti, echoed Fr. D’Sa’s sentiments, highlighting the universal messages of love and compassion that are central to all faiths. He emphasized the importance of communal harmony, particularly during festive occasions like Christmas, which serve as a reminder of the shared values that unite different communities.

In a gesture of support and solidarity, the event included the presentation of Rs. 25,000 in financial assistance to Shruhti, the daughter of Krishnappa and Yashoda, who are currently facing health challenges due to kidney problems. This act of kindness exemplified the spirit of the season, reinforcing the importance of caring for one another.

The celebration featured a vibrant array of cultural performances, including songs, dances, and skits, showcasing the talents of participants from both the CSI and UBMC churches. The event was further enriched by the presence of notable figures, including Pastor Kumar Sallins of the UBMC Church, Office Bearers of the Samanvaya Sarvadharma Samiti, and St. Ann’s Church Vice President Sunil Fernandes.

Pastor Edwin Joseph of the CSI Church welcomed the gathering, while Gloria served as the program moderator. Godwin concluded the event with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the celebration.

As the community comes together to celebrate Christmas, the messages of sharing, compassion, and unity resonate strongly, reminding all of the profound impact of kindness in building a more harmonious society.