Surathkal: Two-Wheeler Rider Killed in Accident

Mangaluru: A tragic road accident occurred at Kulai Guddu Junction in Surathkal on Friday night, claiming the life of a two-wheeler rider. The deceased has been identified as Remmi (38), a resident of Kana.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident occurred when a private city bus collided with Remmi’s two-wheeler. Remmi was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

According to sources, Remmi was riding his two-wheeler to pick up his daughter from tuition in Kulal. Traffic police personnel from Mangaluru North were inspecting vehicles at the junction when they spotted Remmi and attempted to stop him.

Remmi, noticing the police, sped away towards Surathkal, where the bus collided with his two-wheeler. Remmi was severely injured and died en route to the hospital.

The police are investigating the incident.